Man arrested for aggravated arson, allegedly threw burnt motor oil on open flame in home

4 hours 22 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2025 Feb 2, 2025 February 02, 2025 5:15 PM February 02, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for allegedly throwing two gallons of burnt motor oil onto a gas heater with an open flame on Saturday night. 

Baton Rouge Fire investigators said that 31-year-old Tre Morris put the oil on a heater inside a home on Canada Street near Blount Road around 10 p.m. 

BRFD said a person inside the home at the time was able to safely get out. 

Arrest documents said Morris was found hiding underneath a bed in a nearby home with oil on his clothes. He was booked for aggravated arson and home invasion. 

