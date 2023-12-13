62°
Man arrested early Wednesday morning for pointing gun at multiple people in Gonzales apartment

2 hours 7 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 2:17 PM December 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after getting in a fight with his girlfriend at her apartment and pointing a gun at each person in the home.

The Gonzales Police Department said Darius Senegal was at his girlfriend's apartment at the Fountain Lakes Apartments around 6 a.m. 

Officers arrived at the apartment and said multiple residents were outside, telling officers that Senegal was pointing a gun at each person in the home. 

Senegal was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner and disturbing the peace. 

