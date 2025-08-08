89°
Man arrested by Tangipahoa deputies, accused of chasing woman, her child in 100 mph pursuit

1 hour 13 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested a man accused of driving recklessly as he chased after a woman and her child.

Johnathan Newman, 40, was arrested Wednesday on stalking, reckless operation and obstructing highways of commerce charges. 

On Tuesday, deputies said they received a report of a man chasing the woman as she was driving along La. 38 in Kentwood. The pursuit exceeded 100 mph as the woman tried to escape the man.

The woman was eventually able to escape the pursuit and contacted Tangipahoa deputies, who later identified Newman as the suspect. He has no connection to the woman, deputies added. 

