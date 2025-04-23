Man arrested after stolen motorcycles from Gonzales found in New Orleans

GONZALES - A man was arrested after multiple motorcycles stolen from Gonzales were found in New Orleans, the Gonzales Police Department said.

Officials said three separate thefts happened beginning on April 16 at a Gonzales apartment complex. A suspect was linked to a New Orleans address, and thanks to help from multiple agencies, officials located the suspect vehicle and the trailer believed to be used in the thefts.

Stolen motorcycles were recovered at a North Galvez Street residence and a Werner Drive location in New Orleans.

David Williams, 28, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.