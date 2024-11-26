54°
Man arrested after standoff at West Worthy Street in Gonzales

Tuesday, November 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A domestic violence call resulted in a standoff with a suspect on West Worthy Street that resulted in the suspect's arrest, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a woman around 7:40 p.m. alleging her live-in boyfriend, a 35-year-old man, had strangled her. Afterward, the man barricaded himself inside with an 8-year-old inside.

After the man did not voluntarily surrender, felony warrants were issued as well as a search warrant. He stepped out the back of the house and was promptly arrested.

Police say the standoff lasted around two and a half hours and no one was injured. The man is being booked on domestic abuse battery and other felony charges.

