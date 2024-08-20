Man arrested after overnight standoff, charged with attacking roommate

BATON ROUGE - Police said Friday morning, they arrested a man after an overnight standoff.

Two roommates were arguing and starting fighting when one beat the other with a bat at a house on Elissalde Street near the Perkins Road Overpass in the Perkins Road Historic Merchants District. The victim left to get help, police said, and when officers arrived the suspect closed the door on them and refused to cooperate.

The Baton Rouge Police Department's Special Response Team spent several hours in a stand-off with the man. Police closed down several streets in the area as the event unfolded.

Officers used flash grenades and other means to coax the man out. He was identified as Ivan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald faces battery charges.

The condition of the victim was not released.

