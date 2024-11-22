54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested after officer-involved shooting on North Sherwood Drive

Friday, November 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting on North Sherwood Forest Drive, according to Louisiana State Police.

Casey Cagle Jr., 40, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Louisiana State Police say Baton Rouge Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance near the 3400 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive and that officers made contact with Cagle, who had a knife. 

LSP said that Cagle was asked to put down the knife, but charged torward the officers. As a result, one of the officers fired at Cagle and struck him. He was released from a local hospital and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

An officer was placed on administrative leave afterward. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

