Man arrested after officer-involved shooting on North Sherwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting on North Sherwood Forest Drive, according to Louisiana State Police.
Casey Cagle Jr., 40, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Louisiana State Police say Baton Rouge Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance near the 3400 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive and that officers made contact with Cagle, who had a knife.
LSP said that Cagle was asked to put down the knife, but charged torward the officers. As a result, one of the officers fired at Cagle and struck him. He was released from a local hospital and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
An officer was placed on administrative leave afterward. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
