77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after leading police on chase in car he was test driving from Florida Blvd. dealership

1 hour 40 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 4:58 PM June 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday after he led police on a low-speed chase in a car he stole during a test drive from a Florida Boulevard dealership, Baton Rouge Police said.

The pursuit started while Jason Simon, 39, was test-driving a car at CARPRO Auto Sales and he started acting suspicious, police said. After the dealership called BRPD and officers began tailing him, Simon took off. He led police across town to the KFC at the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Trending News

Simon was booked by police in the KFC parking lot for theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days