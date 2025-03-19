Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after leading police into Ponchatoula during high speed chase
PONCHATOULA - State Police say they have taken a man into custody after he led troopers on a high speed chase near Ponchatoula early Tuesday.
State Trooper Dustin Dwight told WWL-TV that 42-year-old Keith Wood's vehicle was disabled near the intersection of 3rd and East Pecan streets, which is near Ponchatoula Junior High School, after the man led police on a chase that started in LaPlace.
When Wood bailed out of the vehicle, troopers continued the chase on foot with canines and took the man into custody around 7 a.m.
Louisiana State Police, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and Ponchatoula Police Department were all involved in the search, chase and arrest.
Wood was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of speeding (103 mph in a 55 mph zone), aggravated flight, reckless operation, driving under suspension and expired registration. He is on active probation in the state, according to LSP.
