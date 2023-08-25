Man arrested after holding woman, 2 children hostage in Iberia Parish

LYDIA - Deputies arrested a man after a hostage situation Thursday night involving a mother and her two young children.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, law enforcement with the New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department were called to a home on Leona Street on reports of a man, 25-year-old Alex Picou, threatening a neighbor with a weapon around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Picou's mother then called law enforcement and said he was holding a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 6, hostage inside the home.

Deputies and the SWAT teams with NIPD and LPD were eventually able to get into the house and arrest Picou. He was taken to a hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Picou was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse with child endangerment.