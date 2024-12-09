Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after getting vehicle stuck in mud at end of high-speed chase
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested at the end of a high-speed chase in Assumption Parish when the stolen car he was driving got stuck in the mud.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies saw 18-year-old Jamari Maddox driving a car stolen from Baton Rouge along La. 1, going very slow and committing lane violations.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and Maddox took off, driving from La. 1 to La. 70 and then turning off into a business parking lot where the car got stuck in the mud.
Deputies said Maddox got out and tried to run but was quickly taken into custody. He was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen goods, two counts of resisting an officer, switched license plates and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Trending News
After he was arrested, deputies learned that Maddox is wanted as a fugitive in Terrebonne Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints block game-tying field goal, beat Giants 14-11
-
'A very concerning reality:' Morganza Fire chief releases statement about fire tax...
-
LSUPD looking for group connected to burglary of on-campus building
-
Stolen ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz...
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
Sports Video
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL