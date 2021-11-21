Man arrested after deadly apartment shooting on Toulon Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another behind bars following a deadly shooting Saturday night on the 2600 block of Toulon Road.

According to Sheriffs Deputies, detectives responded to the shooting around 9pm Saturday night. 31-year-old Jason Rosilez was found dead inside his apartment with three juvenile victims found unharmed.

Witnesses say gunfire was exchanged after Rosilez pointed his weapon at 46-year-old Erron Joseph. Allegedly, Joseph then entered the home with a high caliber rifle and fired at Rosilez, killing him.

Joseph was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.