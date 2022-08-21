Man arrested after crawling through victim's car window with knife, demanding beer and money

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after crawling through someone's car window at a gas pump, threatening him with a knife and demanding beer and money.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 6 a.m. Sunday outside the RaceTrac and Marathon gas stations on Siegen Lane near I-10.

According to the sheriff's office, a man had just parked at a gas pump outside RaceTrac when 44-year-old Sergio Flores crawled through his front passenger window wielding a large knife.

Flores reportedly pointed the knife at his back and demanded he give him money and beer. When the victim explained the RaceTrac was closed, Flores put the knife to his throat and instructed him to drive to the Marathon across the street.

Upon arrival at the second gas station, the victim entered and told the clerk he was being robbed. Deputies responding to the scene found Flores still sitting in the victim's front passenger seat with the knife tucked into his sock.

Flores was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.