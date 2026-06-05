Man arrested after crashing into home on North Holly Street during pursuit

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on Thursday for aggravated flight from an officer after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended when he crashed into a home on North Holly Street.

According to arrest records, on Thursday, troopers with the Louisiana State Police claimed to have observed a drug deal between 37-year-old Montrell Stewart and another driver in the parking lot of an O'Reilly Auto Parts near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Flannery Road.

Following the alleged deal, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Stewart drove recklessly in traffic on Florida Boulevard before running off the roadway while exiting onto the service road.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop before Stewart allegedly pulled away as the passenger threw a clear plastic bag out the passenger window, which left powder in the air. During the pursuit, officers said that Stewart later crashed into a home on North Holly Street before fleeing on foot. He was later tased by officers before eventually being taken into custody.

While being checked at a local hospital, Stewart allegedly told officers that he was smoking marijuana when he saw law enforcement and "got spooked."

According to records, Stewart denied throwing any drugs out of the window; however, the passenger of the vehicle told officers that he was allegedly told by Stewart to "Get rid of it" as he was handed a baggie that he admitted to throwing out of the window.

Stewart was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on several charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, reckless operation, hit and run and no seatbelt.