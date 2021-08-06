Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the stomach.
WDSU reported the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 5 for multiple charges.
Deputies said a woman was shot in the stomach Thursday and taken to a residence in Roseland. WDSU reported deputies arrived at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.
While at the crime scene, deputies found multiple .233 caliber shell casings. WDSU said law enforcement officials found London located in an area behind the crime scene.
Trending News
London was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, dangerous instrumentalities, illegally carrying a firearm used in the commission of a violent crime, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux on Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: BR clinics struggle to accommodate influx of COVID patients
-
BR's Urgent Care facilities struggle with overloaded schedules, overextended staff during virus...
-
News 2 Geaux: EBR School Leader Calls for Vaccines
-
Growing demand for COVID tests stretching urgent care staff thin
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort