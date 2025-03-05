64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly selling stolen tractor to Pierre Part resident in 2022

1 hour 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, March 05 2025 Mar 5, 2025 March 05, 2025 1:25 PM March 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PIERRE PART — Deputies said Wednesday they have arrested a man and accused him of selling a stolen tractor in June 2022.

Ryan Michael White, 33, of Denham Springs, is charged with felony theft.

Deputies said the buyer reported that he never received any paperwork from White proving legitimate ownership.

White was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Saturday.

He posted a $15,000 bond.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days