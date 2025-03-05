64°
Man arrested after allegedly selling stolen tractor to Pierre Part resident in 2022
PIERRE PART — Deputies said Wednesday they have arrested a man and accused him of selling a stolen tractor in June 2022.
Ryan Michael White, 33, of Denham Springs, is charged with felony theft.
Deputies said the buyer reported that he never received any paperwork from White proving legitimate ownership.
White was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Saturday.
He posted a $15,000 bond.
