Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on utility workers doing maintenance at his home
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening utility workers who were digging holes for fiber optic cables in his backyard.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, four utility workers were at 55-year-old Donald Johnson's home on Old Hermitage Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
The workers told deputes Johnson came out of his home and told them to re-fill the holes while pointing a gun at them. The workers did what Johnson asked and then called their supervisor.
According to arrest paperwork, two supervisors arrived to Johnson's home, and he pointed the gun at them while they were walking up the driveway.
Johnson told deputies he did have a gun during the encounter, but it was holstered on his hip the whole time.
Johnson was booked on six counts of aggravated assault on a utility service employee with a firearm.
