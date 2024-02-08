Man arrested, accused of molesting juvenile over the course of two years

ZACHARY - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl left in his care.

Patrick Allen, 36, was booked with molestation of a juvenile, cruelty to juveniles and aggravated crime against nature.

Arrest documents said the mother of the victim told officers that she believes the abuse started when the victim was two years old. After returning from Allen's care, the child resisted and screamed during diaper changes. The mother told officers that Allen would bathe the victim, even though he was told that the child could do it herself.

According to arrest documents, Allen was upset with the victim so he "put her in a box and then put her in the garbage can and put the top over her until she cried and threw up." The victim told officers Allen put her in the trash because she did not want to sit on a couch, according to an arrest warrant.

Child advocates interviewed the victim, who said she was inappropriately touched by Allen each time she visited his home.

Allen was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond has not been set.