Man arranged to be 'victim' in staged armed robbery targeting coworker; one of three alleged participants arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for an armed robbery that he had conspired to commit alongside two others.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Ajavin Carter, 23, was arrested Thursday for a robbery that happened on May 26. He was booked for armed robbery, carrying a firearm on school property, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrest documents said the BRPD responded to the initial armed robbery report on May 26 at Belfair Park off Fairfields Avenue. The victims said two men approached their vehicle and demanded their belongings while brandishing guns. One of the victims' wallets had $2,100 in cash, while the other had $60.

One of the victims was later identified as Anthony Shaffer III, according to arrest documents. Police said Shaffer was not cooperative with the investigation into the robbery, not returning the detectives' phone calls nor providing an official statement, while the other victim was fully cooperative.

Detectives found that Shaffer had been a suspect in a previous armed robbery. Based on this and his behavior during the May case, investigators began to look into previous phone records. It was found that Shaffer had been texting with Carter and a third suspect, Matthew Hunt.

Surveillance footage from in May showed Carter and Hunt talking with someone on the phone just minutes before the armed robbery happened. Phone records showed that Shaffer held an hour-long conversation with Hunt that coincided with the time frame.

The BRPD believes Shaffer conspired with Carter and Hunt to perform an armed robbery on his coworker, the other victim.

Carter was arrested Thursday. Jail records did not show that Shaffer or Hunt had yet been arrested.