Man allegedly threatens 9-year-old with gun for drinking his Dr. Pepper

Chad Lee Kinnaird

WEST MONROE - Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for threatening a 9-year-old with a gun after the child drank the man's last Dr. Pepper.

Deputies say the incident took place at a West Monroe home on New Year's Day.

According to their report, the 9-year-old said his father, Chad Kinnaird, had been overindulging in alcoholic beverages and eventually got angry with the boy for drinking the last Dr. Pepper back on Dec. 28. In retaliation, Kinnaird allegedly held a loaded .32 caliber handgun to the boy's head.

Though Kinnaird denied the allegations, he was arrested and charged with violative of a protective order and domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.

