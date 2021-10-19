73°
Man allegedly shot & killed girlfriend at Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU
BATON ROUGE - A woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at an apartment complex along Burbank Drive, just minutes from LSU.
The shooting was first reported just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Oliver apartments. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman was found dead in one of the apartments.
A man was arrested in the shooting, but the department has not yet released his identity. Investigators said the suspect admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend.
He will be booked into the parish jail Tuesday.
