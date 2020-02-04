Man allegedly choked his partner while small children were present

Talon Borskey

BATON ROUGE - On Monday night, around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a home on Brightside View Drive for an allegedly violent domestic dispute.

Police report speaking with a victim who said they'd engaged in a verbal spat with 28-year-old Talon Marcus Borskey and he'd escalated the argument by kicking, striking, and choking the victim.

The victim went on to tell police Borskey choked them until they lost consciousness.

The victim also said two 4-year-old children were present during the struggle.

Police say they noticed red marks on the victim's face and body, indicating that the victim's account of events appeared to be accurate.

Police say Borskey was charged with domestic abuse/battery/strangulation and child endangerment.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

