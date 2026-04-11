Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes series over No. 12 Arizona

BATON ROUGE - It took less than 90 minutes for No. 21 LSU softball to clinch the series against No. 12 Arizona as the Tigers beat the Wildcats 3-1 in game two.

Both the Tigers, and a large portion of the fans were wearing teal for the "Geaux Teal" game to honor Ovarian Cancer Awareness as well as the "All for Alex" campaign.

The Tigers only scraped together three hits all game, but that was enough to get the win with CeCe Cellura going a full seven innings in the circle.

In the bottom of the first, Kylee Edwards hit an RBI triple and was then brought home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Alix Franklin for a 2-0 lead. They maintained that score for most of the game.

The win gets the Tigers a series victory over a top 15 opponent. They will try for the sweep on Sunday at 11 a.m.