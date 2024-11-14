Man accused of using social media to solicit minors arrested by Livingston Parish deputies

LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies for using social media to solicit minors.

Marcus Davis, 33, was arrested on one count each of indecent behavior with juvenile and computer-aided solicitation after an investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force deputies in October.

According to arrest records, Davis was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 17.

Davis' bond is set at $200,000.