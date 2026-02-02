61°
Man accused of stealing generator in Prairieville arrested in Ascension Parish, released on bond

Monday, February 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Baton Rouge man accused of stealing a generator in Prairieville has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Shawn Wessinger, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 on two counts of theft over $5,000 but below $25,000, as well as two counts of simple criminal damage to property. He was later released on a $50,000 bond on Jan. 12. 

Wessinger and another man, Joshua Vigers from Slidell, were identified as two men believed to be responsible for stealing a Generac generator from an Old Jefferson Highway business on Oct. 17. The two people were seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator, worth an estimated $7,000, in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates.

