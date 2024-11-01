77°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stealing ATV wanted by Baton Rouge Police
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an ATV from North Airway Drive.
The man is accused of stealing the ATV on Oct. 18, police said. The man was seen on surveillance footage wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, camo pants and a backpack.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Trending News
Photo: Capital Region Crime Stoppers
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors