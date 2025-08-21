85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of shooting worker fixing leak on Lilac Street roof arrested

3 hours 28 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 6:48 AM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting a rifle at a person working on a Lilac Street roof has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. 

Jeremiah Chissell, 39, allegedly walked outside of the Lilac Street home Wednesday morning and began shooting at the person working to fix a leak in the home's roof. The worker then fell off the roof and began running away from the house, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said. 

Chissell is then accused of running after the worker and firing more shots. 

Deputies said the roof worker was not shot, but was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. 

A nearby food truck, however, was struck by gunfire. 

Chissell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days