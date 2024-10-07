89°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of removing water meter, stealing water arrested in Labadieville
LABADIEVILLE – A man accused of stealing water after he removed a water meter from his Assumption Parish home was arrested.
Steven Simoneaux, 66, was arrested Friday for felony theft after he allegedly removed the water meter from his home on LA 1011 and used a homemade pipe to bypass the meter, Assumption Parish deputies said.
Deputies said the tampering resulted in undocumented water usage.
Simoneaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He was later released after posting a $3,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: TikTok star booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, jailed for...
-
City officials to hold groundbreaking for sheriff's office substation in wake of...
-
Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by...
-
Monday marks final day to register in-person or by mail to vote...
-
MOVEBR hitting the road Monday for project previews around the parish