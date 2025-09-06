Man accused of pouring gasoline inside Baker home, threatening to light it with people inside

BAKER — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening to burn down a Baker home with people inside, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Wilfred Jackson Jr., 34, was arrested for attempted aggravated arson.

Jackson is accused of pouring gasoline throughout a home on Cypress Drive while people were inside and threatened to set it on fire, according to BRFD.

He was treated at the scene for breathing difficulties from breathing in gas fumes. BRFD said no other injuries were reported.