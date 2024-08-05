Man accused of murdering brother-in-law in Kenner arrested after cameras tracked car to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A man who was wanted by Kenner Police for the murder of his brother-in-law was arrested in Baton Rouge after his vehicle was seen on license plate reading cameras, officials said.

Warren Smith, 33, was wanted by Kenner Police for the second-degree murder of a 43-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday. The victim, who police identified as Smith's brother-in-law, lived at the apartment complex, where Smith also lived. Police said the pair had been feuding for several years.

Kenner Police tracked Smith's vehicle to Baton Rouge using cameras. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was brought into the investigation and were able to track Smith's vehicle.

He was arrested for second-degree murder at 11:55 p.m., Kenner Police said.