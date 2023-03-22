Man accused of kidnapping woman, forcing her to withdraw money from ATM reportedly has 'extensive' criminal history

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her to nearby banks, forcing her to withdraw over $1,000 from ATMs.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Alex Sanders, 61, has an "extensive criminal history" reportedly dating back to 1978.

On the morning of Feb. 3, Sanders reportedly entered a home on Gerlando Drive off Greenwell Springs Road and woke up the homeowner. The homeowner, a woman, told police Sanders was holding a large knife when he woke her up.

He told the woman to give him any money or jewelry she had, and when she said she had none, he forced her to sit in her car while he drove to nearby ATMs and made her withdraw $1,200.

After receiving the money, police say Sanders drove to a nearby church parking lot and began making sexual advances on the woman, but backed off.

He then drove to Augustus Street, got out of the vehicle, and left.

Police records showed that Sanders lived less than 900 feet from the woman's house.

The BRPD also said that Sanders' criminal history reportedly includes felony theft, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapped, along with "many other crimes."

Sanders was arrested Tuesday and booked for armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and access device fraud. His bond was not yet set as of Wednesday morning.