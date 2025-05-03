79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of Kentwood murder in April taken into custody by deputies
KENTWOOD — A man wanted for an April murder in Kentwood was taken into custody Saturday.
Willie Wells Jr., 32, was arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies began searching for him for the murder of Antonio Famularo, 42, on April 5. Wells was apprehended by a K-9 unit, deputies added.
Deputies said that, just before 1 a.m. a shooting was reported at a Mount Hennan Cut Road home that left Famularo, a resident of the home, dead. Deputies added that the incident stemmed from a drug-related dispute.
Trending News
Wells was arrested on first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...