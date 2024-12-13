62°
Man accused of intentionally setting Kansas Street home on fire arrested for arson
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of intentionally setting a house fire on Kansas Street in November was arrested.
Bruce Wright, 59, was arrested for aggravated arson on Thursday.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the Nov. 30 fire at 6 a.m. and saw smoke and heavy flames coming from upstairs. The home's two residents was safe outside when firefighters arrived.
Fire officials said the fire caused $60,000 in damage to the house.
