Man accused of home invasion, shooting of his father

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man accused of forcing his way into his father's home and shooting him in the foot was arrested Monday, according to sheriff's office records.

His father wrestled the gun away and was holding it when deputies arrived.

Kameron Williams is accused of forcing his way into his father's home on East Jolissaint Drive about 9:30 a.m. Monday after making threats by phone that he was "going to show him what he does to people who have his money," Williams' arrest affidavit said.

Security video shows Williams brandishing a gun while trying to get into the house, the affidavit said. Deputies say he kicked the carport door off its hinges to get inside. The security video also shows Williams yelling and his father begging him not to shoot, the affidavit said. Williams' father ultimately got control of the gun but was shot during the struggle.

Williams was arrested later in the day and booked with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.