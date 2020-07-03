Man accused of firing deputy's gun in Walmart assisted by two women in flight from authorities

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say after 31-year-old Gabriel N. Francis was caught shoplifting at the Cortana Walmart in Baton Rouge and got into a fight with the deputy who attempted to detain him, he grabbed the deputy's weapon and discharged it.

Investigators say from that point on, Francis managed to evade arrest with the help of two women.

As WBRZ previously reported, after fleeing the Walmart on June 15th, deputies say Francis jumped into the waiting car of 35-year-old Joycie Abraham who drove him away from the scene of the crime and helped him dodge police for a time.

As of Friday (July 3), new information regarding the case reveals that after being driven to Lafayette, Francis allegedly met up with 36-year-old Katressa Johnson, who deputies identify as the mother of at least one of his children, and she helped him escape to Indianapolis, Indiana.

In an official document from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators say one of Johnson's family members saw her with a man they didn't immediately recognize and then after noticing Francis' picture on a television newscast, realized Johnson was with a fugitive who was on the run.

Investigators say the family member immediately called their local authorities and it was shortly thereafter confirmed that the two fled out of state together.

Francis was captured in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 17 with the help of Louisiana State Police and the U.S Marshal Service.

Johnson was arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact to theft, attempted murder, battery of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

At this time she remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.