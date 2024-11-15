56°
Man accused of fatal April nightclub shooting formally charged with murder
BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for a fatal nightclub shooting in April has been formally charged with murder, court records show.
Marquis Payne, 21, was arrested in July for the death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. at the Palace Night Club on April 1. On Thursday, an indictment was filed in the murder case.
Baton Rouge Police said that Bowie was brought from the Scenic Highway nightclub to the hospital shortly after midnight when Payne shot him. Bowie then died in the hospital.
Payne was also among five arrested in August after police raided multiple homes suspected to be part of a drug ring.
