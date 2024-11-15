56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of fatal April nightclub shooting formally charged with murder

2 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 5:57 AM November 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for a fatal nightclub shooting in April has been formally charged with murder, court records show.

Marquis Payne, 21, was arrested in July for the death of 26-year-old Timotheus Bowie Jr. at the Palace Night Club on April 1. On Thursday, an indictment was filed in the murder case.

Baton Rouge Police said that Bowie was brought from the Scenic Highway nightclub to the hospital shortly after midnight when Payne shot him. Bowie then died in the hospital.

Payne was also among five arrested in August after police raided multiple homes suspected to be part of a drug ring.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days