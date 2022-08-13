Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to the business, where they were told a man had pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to employees and customers, "exposing his butt area, and his front private area." Witnesses said the man then left the area and walked south down Essen Lane.
Shortly after, Murphy was located by deputies and taken into custody, according to arrest documents.
Murphy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of obscenity. He's being held on a $3,000 bond.
