Man accused of drug dealing arrested after police seize almost 5 pounds of fentanyl, 150 pounds of meth

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after police seized a massive amount of drugs—including more than 4½ pounds of fentanyl and 150 pounds of meth—from three Baton Rouge addresses, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

Cendy Sammy Keophimanh was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug and gun possession charges, including possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. He was also arrested for possessing stolen guns, as well as Adderall, cocaine and alprazolam.

Baton Rouge Police's Special Investigation Unit raided addresses on Keaty Drive, Adams Avenue and Vermillion Drive on Wednesday and Thursday. It was during these raids, police said, that they seized:

- 4.63 pounds of fentanyl

- 150 pounds of methamphetamine

- 546 grams of heroin

- 1,061 grams of black tar heroin

- 478 grams of marijuana

- 22 doses of alprazolam

Due to the high volume of drugs seized, Keophimanh could face life in prison, District Attorney Hillar Moore said at a Thursday news conference. The raids resulted in the largest seizure of both meth and fentanyl in the department's history, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said.

Morse said the street value of the drugs was around $500,000.

Police said they also seized six guns, including a stolen assault rifle.