Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of drug dealing arrested after police seize almost 5 pounds of fentanyl, 150 pounds of meth
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after police seized a massive amount of drugs—including more than 4½ pounds of fentanyl and 150 pounds of meth—from three Baton Rouge addresses, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.
Cendy Sammy Keophimanh was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug and gun possession charges, including possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. He was also arrested for possessing stolen guns, as well as Adderall, cocaine and alprazolam.
Baton Rouge Police's Special Investigation Unit raided addresses on Keaty Drive, Adams Avenue and Vermillion Drive on Wednesday and Thursday. It was during these raids, police said, that they seized:
- 4.63 pounds of fentanyl
- 150 pounds of methamphetamine
- 546 grams of heroin
- 1,061 grams of black tar heroin
- 478 grams of marijuana
- 22 doses of alprazolam
Due to the high volume of drugs seized, Keophimanh could face life in prison, District Attorney Hillar Moore said at a Thursday news conference. The raids resulted in the largest seizure of both meth and fentanyl in the department's history, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said.
Morse said the street value of the drugs was around $500,000.
Trending News
Police said they also seized six guns, including a stolen assault rifle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish
-
'We do not have any answers:' Killian leaders unsure why town's water...
-
White House says deals struck to cut prices of popular Medicare drugs...
-
Dutchtown Middle student dies after medical emergency at school Wednesday
-
Raising Cane's owner donates $100,000 to install coral reef in Grande Isle;...