Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of breaking into woman's house, sexually assaulting her in her bed Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and sexually assaulted her in her own bed early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kevin Peralta-Murillo, 27, broke into the home seemingly through the kitchen window around 6:30 a.m. Saturday as a woman and her child slept inside.
The woman told officers she was awoken by Peralta-Murillo getting into bed with her, trying to take her clothes off and touch her breasts. The victim said that when she started yelling, he ran away. She noted he wasn't wearing underwear or pants when he left her home.
Police found Peralta-Murillo's shoes in the victim's kitchen, as well as pants they believe to be his near the front door.
The woman said she's seen Peralta-Murillo walking around her neighborhood and in front of her home multiple times, and she gave investigators an address where she thought he might be.
When officers found him, he was on a sofa without shoes and wearing "extremely oversized shorts," according to arrest documents. Detectives later questioned Peralta-Murillo, and he admitted to the crimes.
Trending News
Peralta-Murillo was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of home invasion and misdemeanor sexual battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023