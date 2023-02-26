Man accused of breaking into woman's house, sexually assaulting her in her bed Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and sexually assaulted her in her own bed early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kevin Peralta-Murillo, 27, broke into the home seemingly through the kitchen window around 6:30 a.m. Saturday as a woman and her child slept inside.

The woman told officers she was awoken by Peralta-Murillo getting into bed with her, trying to take her clothes off and touch her breasts. The victim said that when she started yelling, he ran away. She noted he wasn't wearing underwear or pants when he left her home.

Police found Peralta-Murillo's shoes in the victim's kitchen, as well as pants they believe to be his near the front door.

The woman said she's seen Peralta-Murillo walking around her neighborhood and in front of her home multiple times, and she gave investigators an address where she thought he might be.

When officers found him, he was on a sofa without shoes and wearing "extremely oversized shorts," according to arrest documents. Detectives later questioned Peralta-Murillo, and he admitted to the crimes.

Peralta-Murillo was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of home invasion and misdemeanor sexual battery.