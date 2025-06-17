Man accused in crash that killed Walker High senior held in contempt until next court date

LIVINGSTON - The man accused of a crash that left a Walker High senior dead at the beginning of 2024 has a new court date and will be held in contempt of court until then.

Shawn Robertson Jr., the man accused of his involvement in a crash that happened on New Year's Day 2024 that left Walker High senior Blakeleigh Weems dead, pleaded not guilty to his charges in May 2024.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Robertson also faces charges for his second offense DWI, reckless operation, driving under suspension, driving without a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a court hearing on June 9, Robertson was remanded for contempt of court. He will be held in custody until his next court date, July 2.