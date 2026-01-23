62°
Mamas Who Pray Doula Care Services hosts Black Maternal Health Roundtable

BATON ROUGE — Mamas Who Pray Doula Care Services hosted the Black Maternal Health Roundtable in honor of Maternal Health Awareness Day on Friday. 

The event aimed to honor the legacy of Dr. Janelle Green-Smith, 31, a midwife and advocate for maternal health who died due to childbirth on Jan. 1.

Black mothers, birth professionals, healthcare providers and policymakers gathered at the roundtable to discuss the challenges and opportunities in maternal health and address the systematic disparities that affect Black maternal health. 

According to a study by the CDC's Women's Health, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause. 

The community event focused on elevating voices, discussing solutions and advocating for systemic change in maternal healthcare by offering participants resources for ongoing community support, along with discussions with lawmakers and healthcare professionals. 

