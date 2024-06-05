Malfunctioning dryer believed to have caused building fire on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters said a malfunctioning dryer may have caused a fire that caused thousands in damaged Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. on Renoir Avenue at a cleaning and maintenance facility. Crews from the Baton Rouge Fire Department found smoke coming from the building's eaves.

The fire was under control within the hour. Crews were able to contain the flames to the area around a clothes dryer, but the rest of the building was damaged by smoke and water.

The fire is estimated to have caused approximately $18,000 in damages.