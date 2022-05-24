87°
Major traffic delays around Bluebonnet Boulevard after gas leak
BATON ROUGE - Crews shut off a portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana due to a gas leak Tuesday, causing major delays in the area.
Workers first closed off both directions of the highway at the I-10 overpass shortly before noon Tuesday. DOTD said the closure was prompted by a gas leak in a nearby building along Bluebonnet.
The roadway was reopened before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Back-ups on the highway were stretching from Perkins Road to Jefferson Highway.
