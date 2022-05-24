87°
Major traffic delays around Bluebonnet Boulevard after gas leak

2 hours 2 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 24 2022 May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 12:28 PM May 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews shut off a portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana due to a gas leak Tuesday, causing major delays in the area. 

Workers first closed off both directions of the highway at the I-10 overpass shortly before noon Tuesday. DOTD said the closure was prompted by a gas leak in a nearby building along Bluebonnet. 

The roadway was reopened before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Back-ups on the highway were stretching from Perkins Road to Jefferson Highway.

