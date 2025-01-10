Major shake ups in Livingston Parish concerning the Library Board

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish council held its monthly meeting, and on the agenda was the potential removal of several Livingston Library Board Control Members.

This is in wake of a lot of controversy going on in the Livingston Libraries, including recent book bans and budget cuts that were made by the board.

The council ultimately voted to remove all board members and essentially "reset" the Control Board. Councilmembers each posed a new member of the Board to replace the ones ousted, and all nominations passed except for those representing Districts 5 and 9.

The Board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 21.