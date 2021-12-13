64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major intersections across EBR to undergo traffic signal work, Delays expected

2 hours 13 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, December 13 2021 Dec 13, 2021 December 13, 2021 9:55 AM December 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Traffic signals across East Baton Rouge Parish will undergo work, putting crews along the shoulders of roadways through the week. Temporary lane closures and delays will be a part of the work to complete the project at the following intersections:

December 14, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Tuesday)
- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Floynell Dr
- Intersection of LA 427 (Perkins Rd) / Pollard Pkwy

December 15, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Wednesday)
- Intersection of LA 42 (Burbank Dr) / E. Boyd Dr
- Intersection of I-10 West Bound Ramps @ E. Lake Shore Dr

Trending News

December 16, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Thursday)
- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Drusilla Ln
- Intersection of LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) / Highland Rd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days