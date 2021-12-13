Major intersections across EBR to undergo traffic signal work, Delays expected

BATON ROUGE - Traffic signals across East Baton Rouge Parish will undergo work, putting crews along the shoulders of roadways through the week. Temporary lane closures and delays will be a part of the work to complete the project at the following intersections:

December 14, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Tuesday)

- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Floynell Dr

- Intersection of LA 427 (Perkins Rd) / Pollard Pkwy

December 15, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Wednesday)

- Intersection of LA 42 (Burbank Dr) / E. Boyd Dr

- Intersection of I-10 West Bound Ramps @ E. Lake Shore Dr

December 16, 2021 - 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Thursday)

- Intersection of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) / Drusilla Ln

- Intersection of LA 3246 (Siegen Ln) / Highland Rd