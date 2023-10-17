Magnolia Woods residents concerned about added traffic, noise while crews build development

BATON ROUGE - A proposed development in Baton Rouge is raising concerns for many living around it.

The development called Benton at Magnolia Woods is east of Starring Lane, and backs up to Magnolia Woods Avenue. The developer plans for 75 homes on 20 acres of land. One of the primary concerns for residents is traffic.

At Monday's Planning Commission meeting, developers asked for permission to build another entrance from Magnolia Woods Avenue. Following public comment, the motion was denied.

Katie Doran, who lives on Magnolia Woods Avenue, opposed the development from the start. Doran's borders the construction site and she says the noise never stops. Doran says during peak hours, the street in front of her house gets congested.

"We're very concerned with traffic and all of that with children in the area," Doran said. "There is no sidewalks, as it is so we're very concerned with people getting hurt."

When completed, the development will include homes, a park, commerce developments and townhomes.

If the motion had passed, the added entrance would have cut in front of resident Steve Benton's home. Benton originally sold the property to the developer and supported the change.

"I think that we all have to ask ourselves if there's an emergency, if there's a sick child, if someone's having a heart attack, Highland Road backs up. For these good folks that ultimately move in there, I think the neighbors here, actually in their heart would want them to be able to have access to have that emergency vehicle," Benton said.

Resident Timothy Cundiff lives across from the construction site. Despite the traffic issues, Cundiff says he's excited for the changes.

"Well I'm right across the street from it, and that's part of the reason I'm looking forward to it," he said. "There's a little bit of inconvenience to it. We haven't had a lot of rain. So there a lot of dust blowing around, and there's some noise from the construction, but that will be over in a year or so, and we'll have it."