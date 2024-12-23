64°
Magnolia Bridge Road closed between Greenwell Springs, Wax roads in Central after two semi-trucks crash

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Magnolia Bridge Road between Greenwell Springs and Wax roads is closed in Central after a wreck involving two 18-wheelers.

Central Police said that one of the trucks' cargo had to be unloaded.

The road will remain closed for about three hours, police added.

