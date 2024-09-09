Madison Prep students sent home after reported threat posted to social media

75°
BATON ROUGE - Students at Madison Prep High School were sent home or asked to return home Monday morning after a reported threat was posted online. 

BRPD said the threat was posted online and students were sent home out of an abundance of caution. 

Posts from parents on social media suggested buses turned around and brought kids back home, and students who drove themselves were asked to leave campus. 

