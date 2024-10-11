64°
Madison Prep charges back to beat Southern Lab 36-26 in Mumford

By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep Chargers fell behind in their game to start and trailed late in the game before scoring 24 unanswered points in their 36-26 win over the Southern Lab Kittens on Friday night in the WBRZ Game of the Week from Mumford Stadium on Southern's campus.

Chargers running back Alfred McKnight had three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Tylan Johnson had two rushing scores as well as Madison Prep came back after trailing 26-12.

Madison Prep moves to 3-3 on the season and will look to stay undefeated in district 6-A next week when they take on the Port Allen Pelicans.

